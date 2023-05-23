Woman under trial prisoner dies by suicide in Jharpada special jail

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Neglected by her family, a 37-year-old woman under trial prisoner (UTP) accused of killing her husband allegedly died by suicide at special jail in Jharpada here. The victim, lodged in the special jail since 2013, took the extreme step by hanging from the window of the female ward using a stole. The incident took place on May 21 night when other inmates were asleep. Noticed her lying unconscious, some inmates informed the jail authorities.

She was rushed to Capital hospital but succumbed while undergoing treatment. The woman was married but had reportedly developed an illicit relationship with another man. She was accused of killing her husband with the help of her paramour and two other contract killers on the outskirts of the city back in 2013.

Officials of the special jail said the woman’s parents started avoiding her due to the shame and ignominy of her action. Her three sisters could not be married on account of her crime. The stopped meeting her completely. Jail officials, who had gone to her house to collect her Aadhaar card a year back, also had asked them to go and visit her in jail. But they flatly refused.

The officials also said, she was suffering from mental health problems. “She has been suffering from chronic psychiatric issues since last several years. She was undergoing treatment for the same in Capital hospital. She was possibly upset as her family members had severed all ties with her,” they said.

