Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Woman under trial prisoner dies by suicide in Jharpada special jail

She was accused of killing her husband with the help of her paramour and two other contract killers on the  in 2013. 

Published: 23rd May 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Neglected by her family, a 37-year-old woman under trial prisoner (UTP) accused of killing her husband allegedly died by suicide at special jail in Jharpada here. The victim, lodged in the special jail since 2013, took the extreme step by hanging from the window of the female ward using a stole. The incident took place on May 21 night when other inmates were asleep.  Noticed her lying unconscious, some inmates informed the jail authorities. 

She was rushed to Capital hospital but succumbed while undergoing treatment. The woman was married but had reportedly developed an illicit relationship with another man. She was accused of killing her husband with the help of her paramour and two other contract killers on the outskirts of the city back in 2013. 

Officials of the special jail said the woman’s parents started avoiding her due to the shame and ignominy of her action. Her three sisters could not be married on account of her crime. The stopped meeting her completely. Jail officials, who had gone to her house to collect her Aadhaar card a year back, also had asked them to go and visit her in jail. But they flatly refused.

The officials also said, she was suffering from mental health problems. “She has been suffering from chronic psychiatric issues since last several years. She was undergoing treatment for the same in Capital hospital. She was possibly upset as her family members had severed all ties with her,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp