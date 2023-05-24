No big rush but Rs 2k note exchange norms confuse people in Bhubaneswar

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was business as usual in both private and public sector banks in the capital city as no rush was witnessed for depositing or exchanging Rs 2,000 denomination notes that began amid special arrangements by some banking institutions on Tuesday. However, provision of form fill-up and identity proof submission for non-account holders in some of the branches created confusion and irked customers.

Unlike the long queues witnessed during demonetisation in 2016, the crowd at the bank branches were thin. There were no separate or dedicated counters in most branches as customers with Rs 2,000 notes exchanged the currency in the same deposit counters.

However, in the absence of adequate clarity on exchange norms, some banks, especially the private ones, were seen asking for identity proof and request slip for exchange of the notes at their branches. “Though there was no rush in banks, we found the norms for exchange of the notes confusing as it differed from one bank to another. We didn’t require to fill up any form in SBI branch at Saheed Nagar. But when we came to exchange the money at Axis bank branch at Satya Nagar, we were asked to fill up the form,” said Charan Mahakud, a staffer of a local trading firm.

He also said that at the SBI branch, Saheed Nagar, they were asked to deposit only once a day. The Axis bank branches at Satya Nagar and a few other places asked customers to fill up a request slip and submit identity proof for exchange of the notes. Branch officials, however, said the identity proof in the request slip was mandatory only for the non-account holders.

The Kharavela Nagar branch of ICICI bank was also seen asking customers to fill up a deposit form to exchange Rs 2,000 notes. The bank branch also asked the customers to submit a copy of their identity proof along with the form in case they were non-account holders.SBI branches at Unit-I and other places, on the other hand, were seen allowing customers to exchange the notes without any paraphernalia.

ICICI officials couldn’t be reached for their comments, while a senior official from Axis bank Satya Nagar branch said the norms may change as the bank gets more clarity on the advisory for exchange of the notes. The official, however, said all arrangements are being made at the ranches to make the exchange facility hassle-free for the customers.

“We will also have measures in place soon to help senior citizens in smooth exchange of their notes at our branch,” he said. Senior officials from the SBI said a person can exchange Rs 2,000 notes up to Rs 20,000 limit at one branch multiple times if there is no rush.

