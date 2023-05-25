BJD puts Susanta in charge of 9 Western Odisha Districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after being denied a cabinet berth at the ministerial reshuffle effected by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, senior BJD leader Susanta Singh has been given charge of nine western Odisha districts to strengthen the party organisation ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Singh made the announcement after meeting BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das at Sankha Bhavan here on Wednesday. The senior leader who was reportedly sulking had met the chief minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas on Tuesday evening.

However, Singh said he was never in the race for a cabinet berth. The chief minister asked him to tour the nine western Odisha districts, except Sundargarh, to keep the organisation ready for the upcoming elections, he said. The former minister said projects in western Odisha never faced delay despite not being a minister since he always had the blessings of the chief minister.

Singh said he had to skip the swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted ministers as he had programmes in his Assembly constituency Bhatli. “Some of my supporters were unhappy and made such statements but they have been placated,” he clarified.

The former minister asserted BJD will win all five Lok Sabha and 31 out of 35 assembly seats in the next elections because of the organisational superiority and the popularity of the chief minister. Singh said a different strategy will be adopted for Sundargarh district by the BJD.

However, countering the tall claims of Singh, the opposition Congress and BJP maintained the performance of the ruling BJD will be miserable in the next elections. BJD has always neglected western Odisha during its 23-year rule in the state, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak said. He said the headquarters of the Western Odisha Development Council, located in the state capital, should be opened somewhere in the western region to ensure the implementation of projects.

