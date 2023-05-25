Man murdered by niece’s absconding molester

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what was a grim pointer to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state capital, a 34-year-old man was hacked to death by miscreants in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred days after one of the accused allegedly molested the niece of the victim, Sushant Nayak, who lived in GED basti near Girls High School of Unit-I area of the city. Police suspect the victim was targeted because his family had lodged a case against one of the accused and kept demanding his arrest.

Sushant worked as a housekeeping staff at the Central Horticultural Experiment Station (CHES), Aiginia here. He had left home to drop wife Saraswati at her workplace when he came under attack at around 5 am while returning.

Sushant’s family members found him lying in a pool of blood near the locality and rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed. The accused fled the spot after committing the crime. “Sushant has two brothers and one of the accused Vishal had molested his niece on April 25. The girl’s mother Radha had lodged a complaint in this regard in Capital police station last month,” one of Sushant’s relatives told The New Indian Express. However, the police are yet to make any arrest in connection with the molestation case.

Radha had gone to the police station more than twice requesting to take action against the accused who harassed and molested her minor daughter but to no avail, said the deceased’s relative. The minor girl’s statement was also recorded in a court under section 164 of CrPC.

Sushant’s family members alleged two siblings - Sujit Nayak and Sanu Nayak - along with their brother-in-law and two nephews, including Vishal, murdered the 34-year Sushant. Sujit is reportedly unemployed and he along with his family depends on the pension of his father who was an employee of BMC, said sources.

“There have been disturbances in the past between the families of Sushant and Sujit as they reside in the same locality. A case was also registered regarding the molestation of Sushant’s niece but the prime accused has been absconding since then,” said an officer of Capital police station.

Sushant’s wife Saraswati is engaged as a sweeper with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The couple has a son and a daughter. Meanwhile, a scientific team visited the spot to collect evidence. “A complaint has been received from the family of the deceased in which they have named the suspects. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused at the earliest,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

There has been a spurt in violent crimes in the capital lately. Last week, miscreants brutally attacked a shopkeeper in Bharatpur area in evening hours. The next day, a person was attacked with sharp weapons in full public glare near Khandagiri. On May 2 night, a driver allegedly killed his 45-year-old fellow worker in Bahadalpur within Khandagiri police limits. The accused was earlier arrested by Pallahara police for allegedly raping and killing a lady teacher in December, 2016.

