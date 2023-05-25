Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Pradhan’s stand ‘shocking’, says BJD as BJP hits back

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said it seems Pradhan is unaware of the ground realities and problems faced by the beneficiaries due to lack of banking facilities. 

Published: 25th May 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJD on Wednesday termed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s stand on providing social security pension for divyangs and senior citizens through DBT instead of cash as ‘shocking’.

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said it seems Pradhan is unaware of the ground realities and problems faced by the beneficiaries due to lack of banking facilities. Stating the beneficiaries have to travel 20 to 30 km and spend Rs 200 to Rs 300 to withdraw pension amounting to Rs 500 from banks, Patra said paying them in cash will reduce their burden. 

He said the union minister is doing injustice to the lakhs of widows, differently abled persons and old age pension beneficiaries by taking such stand. Countering Patra, BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling said the union minister’s stand is meant to maintain transparency and ensuring the money reaches the beneficiaries. 

Even as there are trained bank mitras, post offices and common service centres to serve in inaccessible rural areas, why is BJD is depending on middlemen, he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp