Pradhan’s stand ‘shocking’, says BJD as BJP hits back

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Wednesday termed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s stand on providing social security pension for divyangs and senior citizens through DBT instead of cash as ‘shocking’.

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said it seems Pradhan is unaware of the ground realities and problems faced by the beneficiaries due to lack of banking facilities. Stating the beneficiaries have to travel 20 to 30 km and spend Rs 200 to Rs 300 to withdraw pension amounting to Rs 500 from banks, Patra said paying them in cash will reduce their burden.

He said the union minister is doing injustice to the lakhs of widows, differently abled persons and old age pension beneficiaries by taking such stand. Countering Patra, BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling said the union minister’s stand is meant to maintain transparency and ensuring the money reaches the beneficiaries.

Even as there are trained bank mitras, post offices and common service centres to serve in inaccessible rural areas, why is BJD is depending on middlemen, he asked.

