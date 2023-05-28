Clueless BMC wakes up to drainage issues in capital days before arrival of monsoon

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a fortnight left for arrival of the monsoon, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) seems to have suddenly woken up from its slumber to address the drainage issue that has made urban flooding an annual event in the state capital in recent years.

As a majority of poorly desilted stormwater channels and internal drains still remain encroached, the civic body on Saturday came up with a plan to clean the clogged drains using drone technology, a move that proved to be an utter failure during last year’s source reduction drive to check dengue menace. During a review of drainage desiltation on Saturday, BMC officials said engineers were asked to monitor the cleaning work and find uncleaned patches using drones.

The civic body, however, remains silent on how it is going to deal with flooding in areas where encroachment has drastically reduced the carrying capacity of drains. After two years of planning, BMC in 2021 has started work on acquiring land for expansion of drainage network. The civic body initially planned to acquire around seven-acre land for the purpose at 11 different mouzas in the first phase. Though public notice was issued asking owners whose plots were to be acquired to file objections, the project never took off.

Two years later, the BMC started the process again this month. While the civic body plans to purchase land over 1,000 plots for expansion of the natural drain, sources said a large number of residents have filed objections, raising questions on timely implementation of the move. As it comes up with strange plans, 13 major natural drains continue to be choked with household garbage and sewerage water. The civic body has also been flooded with a barrage of complaints regarding poor drainage system and lack desiltation work from residents of various wards.

Residents of Jayadev Vihar said they fear another severe flooding this monsoon as the desiltation work of drainage channel no 4 near Bishnupriya apartment is yet to commence. Besides, the drain is encroached upon at several places between Jayadev Vihar and Vani Vihar. Though BMC top brass had identified clear encroachments on the drain, it has dragged feet on action, allowing encroachers to go way scot-free.

Locals of Bhimpur (ward 52), Palaspali and Forest Park (ward 53) and Santarapur (ward 59) have urged BMC to take up drainage cleaning and restoration work immediately to prevent water-logging.BMC sources said commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked field engineers to submit status report on cleaning and restoration work of drains within seven days. The civic body is spending around Rs 4.22 crore for desiltation and restoration of main drains. Drone monitoring will help the process, said an official.

Will it work?

Drone technology, proposed to be used by BMC proved to be an utter failure last year

The civic body remains silent on ways to deal with flooding in areas where encroachment on drains is rampant

The project to clear drains never took off

