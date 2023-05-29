No end to traffic congestion in state capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Traffic jams have become a daily affair in several localities of the state capital where roads have been dug up by different agencies in an unplanned and haphazard manner. With the monsoon around a fortnight away, the affected residents are worried about waterlogging in their localities. The roads connecting GGP colony, Jagannath Nagar and Jharpada have been dug up with construction material and soil piled up on the side resulting in traffic congestion in the localities.

“The road had been repaired recently after laying of sewerage pipes. Within months it has been dug again for laying of underground cable making it extremely difficult for us to carry passengers on the route,” said an auto-rickshaw driver on GGP canal road. Residents of Jagannath Nagar alleged within a month of digging work undertaken by OPTCL along road no 1, the stretch is now dug up again for laying of sewerage pipes.

“None of us has any clue as to when the work will end. Though service providers have assured the work will be completed on the stretch soon, the concern is whether it will be restored back to its previous state. If not, this would badly affect commuters during monsoon,” said Jitendra, a youth from the locality. He said Mo Bus service on the routes has also been affected due to the ongoing work. BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said work orders are being issued to utility providers after coordination meetings with the stakeholders.

