Home Cities Bhubaneswar

No end to traffic congestion in state capital

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said work orders are being issued to utility providers after coordination meetings with the stakeholders.

Published: 29th May 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

odishaaa

Road dug up in state capital causing traffic jam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Traffic jams have become a daily affair in several localities of the state capital where roads have been dug up by different agencies in an unplanned and haphazard manner. With the monsoon around a fortnight away, the affected residents are worried about waterlogging in their localities. The roads connecting GGP colony, Jagannath Nagar and Jharpada have been dug up with construction material and soil piled up on the side resulting in traffic congestion in the localities.  

“The road had been repaired recently after laying of sewerage pipes. Within months it has been dug again for laying of underground cable making it extremely difficult for us to carry passengers on the route,” said an auto-rickshaw driver on GGP canal road. Residents of Jagannath Nagar alleged within a month of digging work undertaken by OPTCL along road no 1, the stretch is now dug up again for laying of sewerage pipes.

“None of us has any clue as to when the work will end. Though service providers have assured the work will be completed on the stretch soon, the concern is whether it will be restored back to its previous state. If not, this would badly affect commuters during monsoon,” said Jitendra, a youth from the locality.  He said Mo Bus service on the routes has also been affected due to the ongoing work. BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said work orders are being issued to utility providers after coordination meetings with the stakeholders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneshwar \dug up roads Traffic jam
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp