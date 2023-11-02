14-year-old student stabbed to death outside home in Jatni

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants right outside his house in Jatni, on the city’s outskirts on Wednesday evening. With the knife stuck in his body, the victim, Subham Swarup, went running inside his home at Benapanjari under Jatni police limits. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Initial investigation suggests the brutal murder took place between 6 pm and 6.30 pm. Around 20 to 25 children were attending tuition at the house when the incident occurred. Sources said the boy was reportedly murdered over disputes relating to online gaming but police remained tightlipped and said it is too early to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

Subham was a Class-IX student of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Jatni. His father, Manoj Kumar Paltasingh is a school teacher and his mother provides tuition to children at their house. Sources said the deceased’s father does not have enmity with anyone. “The victim was unable to reveal anything to his parents before he succumbed,” said an officer of Jatni police station.

Jatni police launched an investigation into the matter. “Efforts are on to identify the culprit and arrest him. Further investigation into the matter is on from all angles,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

