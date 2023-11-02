Home Cities Bhubaneswar

14-year-old student stabbed to death outside home in Jatni

Sources said the boy was reportedly murdered over disputes relating to online gaming but police remained tightlipped and said it is too early to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

Published: 02nd November 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants right outside his house in Jatni, on the city’s outskirts on Wednesday evening. With the knife stuck in his body, the victim, Subham Swarup, went running inside his home at Benapanjari under Jatni police limits. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Initial investigation suggests the brutal murder took place between 6 pm and 6.30 pm. Around 20 to 25 children were attending tuition at the house when the incident occurred. Sources said the boy was reportedly murdered over disputes relating to online gaming but police remained tightlipped and said it is too early to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

Subham was a Class-IX student of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Jatni. His father, Manoj Kumar Paltasingh is a school teacher and his mother provides tuition to children at their house. Sources said the deceased’s father does not have enmity with anyone. “The victim was unable to reveal anything to his parents before he succumbed,” said an officer of Jatni police station.

Jatni police launched an investigation into the matter. “Efforts are on to identify the culprit and arrest him. Further investigation into the matter is on from all angles,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murderstabbingKnife

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp