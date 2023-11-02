Odisha government trains 20 women to drive Mo Bus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by the feedback received from commuters on lady conductors in Mo Bus, the state government has now trained women to drive the vehicles. At least 20 women have undergone training at the Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) training institute in Chhatia for driving Mo Bus in various parts of the state. The trained drivers will be engaged in 200 electric buses to be procured by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) which has sent a proposal in this regard to the state government.

“At least 20 women drivers have already received training to drive heavy vehicles. Once the electric buses are procured for Mo Bus services, the trained women drivers will be engaged to drive them to instil a sense of safety and security among lady commuters,” said a senior official of CRUT.

Though the exact number of women drivers to be engaged in driving Mo Bus has not been finalised yet, CRUT will provide many other ladies with heavy motor vehicle driving at institutes in Chhatia, Bonai, Keonjhar and Berhampur.

Sources said CRUT had received a positive response after at least 180 women were recruited as conductors in Mo Bus. This apart, 40 women drivers have been engaged to drive e-rickshaws in a bid to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters alighting at Mo Bus stands in the capital city. E-rickshaw services are currently available at Infocity, Patrapada and some other areas of the city.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by the feedback received from commuters on lady conductors in Mo Bus, the state government has now trained women to drive the vehicles. At least 20 women have undergone training at the Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) training institute in Chhatia for driving Mo Bus in various parts of the state. The trained drivers will be engaged in 200 electric buses to be procured by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) which has sent a proposal in this regard to the state government. “At least 20 women drivers have already received training to drive heavy vehicles. Once the electric buses are procured for Mo Bus services, the trained women drivers will be engaged to drive them to instil a sense of safety and security among lady commuters,” said a senior official of CRUT. Though the exact number of women drivers to be engaged in driving Mo Bus has not been finalised yet, CRUT will provide many other ladies with heavy motor vehicle driving at institutes in Chhatia, Bonai, Keonjhar and Berhampur.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said CRUT had received a positive response after at least 180 women were recruited as conductors in Mo Bus. This apart, 40 women drivers have been engaged to drive e-rickshaws in a bid to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters alighting at Mo Bus stands in the capital city. E-rickshaw services are currently available at Infocity, Patrapada and some other areas of the city. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp