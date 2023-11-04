Bhubaneswar road accident: Woman hit by Range Rover succumbs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic turn of events, the woman who was hit by a speeding Range Rover near Power House Square three days back perished at a private hospital in Cuttack on Friday.

The victim, Lopamudra Sahu, was riding pillion with a relative Kanhu Charan Nayak when their bike was hit by the SUV on Tuesday afternoon. Nayak works with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Police seized the car which is registered in the name of Armour Ray Ventures Private Limited. One of the directors of the company happens to be Bishal Das, son of slain minister Naba Kishore Das. Initial investigation suggested the Range Rover was on its way towards Governor House Square and being trailed by an ambulance heading towards Capital Hospital. At Power House Square, the SUV hit the bike which was coming from the Unit 8 area.

Police claimed Nayak reportedly violated the traffic red signal while coming from Unit-VIII DAV School side and was hit by the SUV. More stringent sections will be added to the case after the death of the victim and further investigation is on, said the police officer. Lopamudra (35) was rushed to Capital Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack where she was undergoing treatment for the last three days.

Police ruled out that SUV driver Soubhagya Bag was under the influence of alcohol. He was alone in the car when the accident took place, it said. While two front airbags of the SUV were deployed during the accident, Bag fled the scene and was arrested on Wednesday.

