Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar road accident: Woman hit by Range Rover succumbs

Police ruled out that SUV driver Soubhagya Bag was under the influence of alcohol.

Published: 04th November 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

death

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic turn of events, the woman who was hit by a speeding Range Rover near Power House Square three days back perished at a private hospital in Cuttack on Friday.

The victim, Lopamudra Sahu, was riding pillion with a relative Kanhu Charan Nayak when their bike was hit by the SUV on Tuesday afternoon. Nayak works with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Police seized the car which is registered in the name of Armour Ray Ventures Private Limited. One of the directors of the company happens to be Bishal Das, son of slain minister Naba Kishore Das.  Initial investigation suggested the Range Rover was on its way towards Governor House Square and being trailed by an ambulance heading towards Capital Hospital. At Power House Square, the SUV hit the bike which was coming from the Unit 8 area.

Police claimed Nayak reportedly violated the traffic red signal while coming from Unit-VIII DAV School side and was hit by the SUV. More stringent sections will be added to the case after the death of the victim and further investigation is on, said the police officer. Lopamudra (35) was rushed to Capital Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack where she was undergoing treatment for the last three days.

Police ruled out that SUV driver Soubhagya Bag was under the influence of alcohol. He was alone in the car when the accident took place, it said. While two front airbags of the SUV were deployed during the accident, Bag fled the scene and was arrested on Wednesday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar road accident Range Rover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp