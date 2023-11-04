Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Boy kills self after principal takes his phone in Bhubaneswar

A native of Gajapati district, the boy was studying in a private residential school in Chandichua within Model police limits of Khurda district.

Published: 04th November 2023 07:53 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, a minor boy allegedly died by suicide on his school’s premises after the principal reportedly took away his mobile phone on Thursday night. The victim, a student of Class X was 15.

He was found hanging from a tree on the school’s premises at around 5 a.m. A native of the Gajapati district, the boy was studying in a private residential school in Chandichua within the Model police limits of Khurda district.

“Initial investigation suggests the boy could have taken the step after his mobile phone was taken away,” said Khurda SP Siddharth Kataria. Police have not received any complaint so far from the minor boy’s family.  Students have to deposit their mobile phones with school authorities and are allowed to use the devices only on Sundays.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

