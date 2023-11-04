Woman scribe in Bhubaneswar accuses film producer Sanjay Nayak of misbehaviour

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Already in the midst of a controversy over a ban on an actor, film producer Sanjay Nayak has now been accused of misbehaviour by a woman journalist in the city.

Journalist Debasmita Rout on Friday alleged Sanjay slapped and misbehaved with her while she was covering the release of a new film ‘Pratha’ at city-based Sriya-Swati Talkies. She has filed a complaint against Nayak in Kharavela Nagar police station. Nayak is the president of Utkal Cine Chambers of Commerce.

“I was waiting at the entrance of the hall to take bytes of some actors from the movie when Sanjay Nayak slapped my cheek from behind. I felt offended by his behaviour. When I turned around to see who it was, my TV boom and mobile phone fell on the ground. Instead of picking them up and apologising, he again slapped me on my face and hit me on my back before stepping out to receive the actors,” she said.

Speaking to mediapersons, the journalist said she felt humiliated as the producer went away smiling whereas he should have apologised to her for his behaviour. “Who gave him the right to slap a working journalist?” Rout asked. Basing on her complaint, police have initiated a probe and are scanning the CCTV footage at the theatre to verify the allegation.

ALSO READ | Casting couch row: Harassment slur on Odia filmmaker Sanjay Nayak

Meanwhile, Nayak refuted the allegation and said Rout was like his daughter. “Since I was in a hurry to leave for another hall, I mildly patted her asking for space,” he said. Later in the evening, Nayak released a statement apologising to Ray for his behaviour. “She is like my daughter and I know her professionally. I had no ill intention. I am sorry for what happened today,” he stated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Already in the midst of a controversy over a ban on an actor, film producer Sanjay Nayak has now been accused of misbehaviour by a woman journalist in the city. Journalist Debasmita Rout on Friday alleged Sanjay slapped and misbehaved with her while she was covering the release of a new film ‘Pratha’ at city-based Sriya-Swati Talkies. She has filed a complaint against Nayak in Kharavela Nagar police station. Nayak is the president of Utkal Cine Chambers of Commerce. “I was waiting at the entrance of the hall to take bytes of some actors from the movie when Sanjay Nayak slapped my cheek from behind. I felt offended by his behaviour. When I turned around to see who it was, my TV boom and mobile phone fell on the ground. Instead of picking them up and apologising, he again slapped me on my face and hit me on my back before stepping out to receive the actors,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to mediapersons, the journalist said she felt humiliated as the producer went away smiling whereas he should have apologised to her for his behaviour. “Who gave him the right to slap a working journalist?” Rout asked. Basing on her complaint, police have initiated a probe and are scanning the CCTV footage at the theatre to verify the allegation. ALSO READ | Casting couch row: Harassment slur on Odia filmmaker Sanjay Nayak Meanwhile, Nayak refuted the allegation and said Rout was like his daughter. “Since I was in a hurry to leave for another hall, I mildly patted her asking for space,” he said. Later in the evening, Nayak released a statement apologising to Ray for his behaviour. “She is like my daughter and I know her professionally. I had no ill intention. I am sorry for what happened today,” he stated. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp