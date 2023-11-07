Samal changes four BJP district presidents    

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With less than five months to go for the elections, state president of the BJP Manmohan Samal retained all the district unit presidents nominated by his predecessor Samir Mohanty except four.

The four organisational districts that got new presidents are Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kalahandi and Rairangpur. Rairangpur MLA Naba Charan Majhi has been replaced by a senior party leader of Mayurbhanj district Krupasingu Mahanta as the president of Rairangpur district unit.

The three other district presidents replaced by Samal are Bibhuti Jena of Ganjam unit, Lala Manoj Ray of Nayagarh unit and Debendra Mohanty of Kalahandi unit. Dr Subash Sahu, a doctor by profession, has been appointed as the president of Ganjam district while Tapas Ranjan Martha is the new president of Nayagarh district unit. Artatrana Mohapatra has been appointed as Kalahandi district president.

After taking over the charge of BJP’s state president in February, Samal had sought the permission of the Central leadership for a complete overhaul of about 22 out of 36 organisational districts. However, this was opposed by a powerful section of the party. The Central leadership did not want a massive change as it may hamper the party’s prospects in the coming election, sources said.

