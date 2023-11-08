Home Cities Bhubaneswar

ED chargesheet against Jitendra Patnaik for money laundering

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted chargesheet against former legislator and miner Jitendra Nath Patnaik who is accused of illegal mining and money laundering.

The Central agency also submitted prosecution complaint against M/s BD Patnaik, a partnership firm in connection with the case registered under PML Act. Earlier last year, the ED had seized assets worth over Rs 133 crore belonging to Patnaik which he allegedly procured with proceeds of ill-gotten money. Patnaik had served as MLA of Champua as an Independent candidate from 2009 to 2014. 

Filing the chargesheet before the Khurda district and sessions judge court-cum-special court (PMLA), the ED sought punishment for Patnaik and the firm as well as confiscation of property worth Rs 133.87 crore. The special PMLA court has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint of ED. 

Investigation had revealed that Patnaik, a partner in M/s BD Patnaik, was involved in illegal mining without having any valid mining lease from the state government as well as necessary clearances from Ministry of Environment and Forest. 

The illegal mining had caused state exchequer a loss to the tune of `130.39 crore between 1989 and 2009. Patnaik allegedly pushed the ill- gotten money into his other businesses and enriched himself as well as his family members. The ED had investigated basing on a state vigilance case into illegal mining.

