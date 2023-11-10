Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Firecrackers to be sold at 21 places in Bhubaneswar

In view of reports of pollution, mayor Sulochana Das has launched a campaign ‘Swachh Diwali Subh Diwali’ to sensitize residents to celebrate the festival in an environmentally responsible manner.

Published: 10th November 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Fire crackers

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 21 places in the city for the sale of crackers. BMC officials said the 21 places were identified with the help of the General Administration department. “Crackers will not be sold in any other place, except the designated sites,” officials of BMC said. 

They said arrangements will be in place by vendors to ensure adequate safety and cleanliness around their shops. In view of reports of pollution, mayor Sulochana Das has launched a campaign ‘Swachh Diwali Subh Diwali’ to sensitize residents on celebrating the festival in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner.

The campaign focuses on the significance of supporting local products, reducing single-use plastic, and maintaining cleanliness during the festival. Officials said BMC as part of the drive is collaborating with the market associations, trade associations, business entities, resident welfare associations, ward committees, self-help groups, NGOs as well and youth clubs to sensitize people to a safe and green Diwali.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMCBhubaneswar Municipal Corporation fire crackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp