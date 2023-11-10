Firecrackers to be sold at 21 places in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 21 places in the city for the sale of crackers. BMC officials said the 21 places were identified with the help of the General Administration department. “Crackers will not be sold in any other place, except the designated sites,” officials of BMC said.

They said arrangements will be in place by vendors to ensure adequate safety and cleanliness around their shops. In view of reports of pollution, mayor Sulochana Das has launched a campaign ‘Swachh Diwali Subh Diwali’ to sensitize residents on celebrating the festival in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner.

The campaign focuses on the significance of supporting local products, reducing single-use plastic, and maintaining cleanliness during the festival. Officials said BMC as part of the drive is collaborating with the market associations, trade associations, business entities, resident welfare associations, ward committees, self-help groups, NGOs as well and youth clubs to sensitize people to a safe and green Diwali.

