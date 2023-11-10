Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mentally unstable woman raped in Nayagarh, one held

Police said locals spotted the woman lying in a pool of blood on the verandah of a house in the village on Thursday morning.

Published: 10th November 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a mentally unstable woman was allegedly raped at Bhaunsiapada under Itamati police limits of Nayagarh district, about 82 km away from the state capital, on Wednesday night. The accused Suryakanta Mohanty, a driver, has been arrested on the basis of the statement by the victim.

Police said locals spotted the woman lying in a pool of blood on the verandah of a house in the village on Thursday morning. She was reportedly sleeping outside a house when Mohanty allegedly raped her. The accused reportedly fled after raping her. He was identified after the victim informed the villagers including the sarpanch that he was behind the crime.

The sarpanch alerted the police about the matter and special teams were formed to nab him. Mohanty was arrested from a nearby forested area. The accused and the victim are both residents of Baunsiapada village.

Police sources said the woman was married but her husband reportedly deserted her several years back due to her mental illness. Her family members had also abandoned her. She has a brother and sister-in-law but did not stay in their house regularly and on many days kept wandering in the area.

“It is being treated as a special report (SR) case and will be investigated by the Itamati inspector-in-charge,” said Nayagarh SP Rahul Jain. The case will be investigated under the supervision of the SP. Sources said the accused is unmarried and has criminal antecedents. He was earlier involved in petty offenses like theft.

A case was registered in this connection on Thursday under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The scientific team visited the spot for further investigation, said a police officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rapesexual assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp