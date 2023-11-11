1,200-tonne waste processed at temporary transit station: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing public ire over the piling up of waste at the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Friday said it has started processing around 1,200 tonne of garbage at the site and expects to increase it further in the coming days.

A senior official from the sanitation wing of the civic body said two sets of trommel machines, each having a capacity of processing around 30 to 40 tonne waste per hour, have started functioning at the site, while another Terex machine having a waste processing capacity of 50 tonne per hour is also operating daily to process waste to the tune of around 1,200 tonne per day.

The capacity will be increased further after another Terex machine is brought to the site. The officer said after the waste is processed through bio-culture, the plastic waste is stored at a place within the site before being handed over to private players.

