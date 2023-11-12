Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha beaches to be cleaned for Olive Ridley mass nesting

The mass nesting of the turtles commences at Rushikulya rookery in February and continues till March.

Published: 12th November 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Olive Ridley turtle

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest division of Berhampur will carry out beach cleaning activity ahead of the mass nesting season of Olive Ridley turtles. While cleaning of the beaches will be completed before January 2024, fencing work will be completed before February 5.

The mass nesting of the turtles commences at Rushikulya rookery in February and continues till March. While around 11 on-shore camps had been set up in the division in 2022-23, similar camps will also be set in advance to improve the protection measures.

Community involvement will be encouraged in the protection of the Olive Ridleys. Accordingly, steps will be taken to motivate a village trader to open a shop for selling stickers, caps, t-shirts, key chains etc for awareness. Besides, a register of tourists will also be maintained at Podampeta and Gokharakuda, officials said.

Similarly, 16 camps including two off-shore ones will also be set up by the Mangrove Wildlife Division (Rajnagar) for the upcoming mass nesting season in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in accordance with the provisions of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act - 1982 and Wildlife Protection Act 1972. DFO Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav said a trawler and two boats will be engaged to check fishing as a seven-month ban is in place since November 1 in the nesting zones. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
turtlebeach Olive Ridley turtles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp