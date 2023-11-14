Dalmia Bharat Ltd joins hands with National Health Mission for TB awareness

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Tuberculosis (TB) screening and awareness camp was organised by Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the CSR arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL) in partnership with the National Health Mission for the communities residing around Dalmia Cement - Kapilas Cement Works (KCW) manufacturing unit in Cuttack recently.

The primary focus of the camp was to identify and screen individuals for suspected tuberculosis cases. A total of 55 sputum samples were collected, marking a critical step in early detection and intervention. Besides, health essential screening and consultation services were provided to around 350 people at Bagahu Jhatia, Byree area of Jajpur during the camp. Local sarpanch, panchayat samiti members from Byree, CHO-Barchana, senior treatment supervisor, ANM workers, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and village leaders were present.

