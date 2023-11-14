Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Dalmia Bharat Ltd joins hands with National Health Mission for TB awareness

A total of 55 sputum samples were collected, marking a critical step in early detection and intervention.

Published: 14th November 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tuberculosis

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Tuberculosis (TB) screening and awareness camp was organised by Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the CSR arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL) in partnership with the National Health Mission for the communities residing around Dalmia Cement - Kapilas Cement Works (KCW) manufacturing unit in Cuttack recently.

The primary focus of the camp was to identify and screen individuals for suspected tuberculosis cases. A total of 55 sputum samples were collected, marking a critical step in early detection and intervention. Besides, health essential screening and consultation services were provided to around 350 people at Bagahu Jhatia, Byree area of Jajpur during the camp.  Local sarpanch, panchayat samiti members from Byree, CHO-Barchana, senior treatment supervisor, ANM workers, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and village leaders were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tuberculosis Dalmia Bharat Foundation National Health Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp