Five Odia workers trapped in tunnel collapse, are safe

BHUBANESWAR: Five workers of the state along with 29 others from different parts of the country are trapped in the Uttarkashi Silkyara tunnel at Uttarakhand after a portion of the tunnel collapsed early on Sunday morning.

According to a release issued by Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd, which is implementing the Silkyara tunnel work for National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the five are Dhiren Nayak of Badakudar and Bisweswar Nayak of Jogibandh in Mayurbhanj district, Raju Nayak from Kuldiha in Balasore, Bhagwan Bhatra of Nabarangpur and Tapan Mandal of Shankarashanpur in Khurda district. All the workers are safe and are being provided oxygen, water and food through a pipe, said the Uttarakhand government in a statement.

Khirod Nayak, another labourer of Badakudar who had travelled with Dhiren and Bisweswar to work in the Uttarkashi Silkyara tunnel project, said while he was on day shift, Dhiren and Bisweswar were working in the night shift when the incident took place. “We three had come to Uttarakhand in June this year through a contractor who supplied labourers to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd,” he said.

Families of the labourers have appealed to the state government to ensure they are rescued. “Dhiren has been working as a labourer after he cleared his matriculation. He had not faced any such situation till now. We are praying that he and Bisweswar come out of the tunnel safely,” said Riki Nayak, Dhiren’s wife. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the issue.

Deeply concerned to know that several workers including workers from #Odisha have been trapped following collapse of an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi, #Uttarakhand. Praying for the safe and speedy rescue of all the workers. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 13, 2023

“Deeply concerned to know that several workers including workers from Odisha have been trapped following the collapse of an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Praying for the safe and speedy rescue of all the workers,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, the state government has got in touch with officials concerned in Uttarakhand to look into the safety and rescue of the five Odia workers. Officials said the OSDMA authorities had contacted their counterparts in Uttarakhand and the latter have informed that all the five workers are safe.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the rescue of workers. “Thankfully all the workers are unharmed and the Uttarakhand government is taking all measures for relief, rescue and safe evacuation. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he said in an X post.

