Woman dies after being crushed by reversing car near Lingaraj temple

BHUBANESWAR: In an unfortunate incident, a woman devotee was reportedly crushed to death after being hit by a car when its driver reversed it near Lingaraj Temple here on Diwali night.

The victim Sulochana Mohanty (51) of Berhampur had been to the 11th century shrine along with her husband Jhurinath Bebartha on Sunday evening. The couple’s car was parked near the north gate of the temple.

When they were walking to their vehicle after offering prayers inside the temple, a car moving in reverse mode dashed into the woman and pushed her into a wall. She sustained serious injuries and was declared dead at the hospital. Her husband Jhurinath also sustained injuries but his condition is stated to be stable. The driver of the car has been identified as Krushna Chandra Behera. He had fled the spot immediately after the incident but was traced and arrested on Monday.

Police said the initial investigation suggested Behera had mistakenly put the car on reverse mode and hit Sulochana and her husband while they were going towards their vehicle. After being hit, the victim was reportedly trapped between the car and the wall of a mandap near the temple.

The brand new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (automatic transmission) was purchased by city-based businessman Gautam Mishra. He had visited Lingaraj temple along with his relatives in the new car driven by Behera.

Mishra was standing outside and waiting for Behera to bring the car to the main road. One of the relatives was inside the car when the incident took place.

