In unique protest, BJP dumps garbage at BMC’s door

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Anger over the mounting garbage menace in the state capital spilt out on the roads on Tuesday as hundreds of BJP activists staged a massive demonstration in front of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and dumped garbage at the building’s entrance alleging gross mismanagement and massive corruption in sanitation service management in the city.

The BJP workers led by its state unit spokesperson Dilip Mohanty, district president Babu Singh and other leaders held a rally and laid siege to the new multi-storey BMC tower at Janpath road.

They dumped garbage from a tractor at the main gate and also threw cow dung even as police intervened to disperse the mob. A minor scuffle reportedly ensued after the agitating workers tried to barge into the BMC office alleging gross mismanagement and large-scale corruption in city’s sanitation service.

BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty said, “It was BMC’s rule and today they got a taste of their own medicine.” He said the civic body had earlier dumped garbage in front of a hotel for not keeping its surrounding clean. “Today it faced the same consequence for what it did to the entire city,” he added.

Mohanty further alleged that despite receiving thousands of crores from the Centre to develop Bhubaneswar into a smart city, the BMC failed to improve the city’s sanitation only due to large-scale corruption. The BJP leaders also alleged that even during dengue menace, the civic body started threatening residents of the city with fine to hide its inefficiency.

“This is a protest of Bhubaneswar residents and BJP is only leading it,” said party district president, Bhubaneswar, Babu Singh. Stating that the pile of garbage at the TTS has now turned into a hill, Singh said their agitation would be intensified in the coming days if the civic body fails to check dumping of waste at the site which has made lives of residents living nearby miserable for years.

A BMC team led by municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, on the other hand, visited the TTS again to take stock of the waste processing. BMC officials said the civic body is working on a war footing to process all the legacy waste at the site within next six to seven months.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Anger over the mounting garbage menace in the state capital spilt out on the roads on Tuesday as hundreds of BJP activists staged a massive demonstration in front of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and dumped garbage at the building’s entrance alleging gross mismanagement and massive corruption in sanitation service management in the city. The BJP workers led by its state unit spokesperson Dilip Mohanty, district president Babu Singh and other leaders held a rally and laid siege to the new multi-storey BMC tower at Janpath road. They dumped garbage from a tractor at the main gate and also threw cow dung even as police intervened to disperse the mob. A minor scuffle reportedly ensued after the agitating workers tried to barge into the BMC office alleging gross mismanagement and large-scale corruption in city’s sanitation service.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty said, “It was BMC’s rule and today they got a taste of their own medicine.” He said the civic body had earlier dumped garbage in front of a hotel for not keeping its surrounding clean. “Today it faced the same consequence for what it did to the entire city,” he added. Mohanty further alleged that despite receiving thousands of crores from the Centre to develop Bhubaneswar into a smart city, the BMC failed to improve the city’s sanitation only due to large-scale corruption. The BJP leaders also alleged that even during dengue menace, the civic body started threatening residents of the city with fine to hide its inefficiency. “This is a protest of Bhubaneswar residents and BJP is only leading it,” said party district president, Bhubaneswar, Babu Singh. Stating that the pile of garbage at the TTS has now turned into a hill, Singh said their agitation would be intensified in the coming days if the civic body fails to check dumping of waste at the site which has made lives of residents living nearby miserable for years. A BMC team led by municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, on the other hand, visited the TTS again to take stock of the waste processing. BMC officials said the civic body is working on a war footing to process all the legacy waste at the site within next six to seven months. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp