Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Man awarded 20 yr RI for raping minor daughter

Soon after coming to know of the matter, the relatives complained to the police the next morning and Patra was arrested.

Published: 15th November 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

child sexual abuse-child-rape-POCSO-sexualharassment

Representational image. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 57-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a POCSO court for raping his minor daughter in 2018.

The ad hoc additional sessions judge, Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Bhubaneswar also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on C Siba Patra of Golasahi village in Ganjam and an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment if he failed to pay.

As per sources, Patra along with his wife and two minor daughters, aged 10 and 12 years, was staying in a single-room house in one of the slums of the capital city. His pregnant wife was admitted to the Capital Hospital for delivery on April 6, 2018, and had to stay there for some more days owing to
post-delivery complications.

On April 16 night, Patra sexually abused his 10-year-old daughter at his house. Crying out of pain, the minor narrated the incident to her elder sister when she woke up at around 1.30 am. The latter also found their father, the convict, sleeping naked.

Soon after coming to know of the matter, the relatives complained to the police the next morning and Patra was arrested. The minor girls, on the other hand, were sent to a shelter home after being produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Minor girl POCSO Shri Jagannath temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp