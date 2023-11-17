Odisha locals vandalize property alleging government land grab

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Locals on Thursday vandalized the property of a person in Nayagarh Sadar over allegations that he had encroached upon government land. Locals targeted Bhaskar Sahu’s ice cream factory and his house hurling stones on the property. Sahu alleged his property was targeted after an order in this regard was passed by a kangaroo court. However, police refuted his claim.

“Around 100 to 150 people targeted my house at around 8 am and the attacks continued till 10 am”, Sahu told mediapersons. Interestingly, no police personnel were present at the spot when Sahu’s property was being vandalized. By the time police arrived, the attackers had fled.

Sources said the villagers were facing hurdles while carrying the bodies of their loved ones from a temple to a crematorium as Sahu had encroached upon the land on the way. Locals had informed the tehsildar but before the authorities could carry out eviction, they vandalised the portion illegally constructed by Sahu on government land.

Scores of people hurled stones at Sahu’s factory and damaged valuable articles. The video of the incident went viral on the day. “As per a complaint lodged by the ice cream factory owner’s wife, over 20 people attacked their property. She has accused the attackers of bringing down the facade of their property,” said Natagarh SP Rahul Jain.

Sahu’s wife also mentioned in her complaint that the locals misbehaved with them and stole various articles from their property. The police have registered a case and have so far served notices to 20 people under section 107 of CrPC. Police said the investigation is continuing and further action will be taken accordingly.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Locals on Thursday vandalized the property of a person in Nayagarh Sadar over allegations that he had encroached upon government land. Locals targeted Bhaskar Sahu’s ice cream factory and his house hurling stones on the property. Sahu alleged his property was targeted after an order in this regard was passed by a kangaroo court. However, police refuted his claim. “Around 100 to 150 people targeted my house at around 8 am and the attacks continued till 10 am”, Sahu told mediapersons. Interestingly, no police personnel were present at the spot when Sahu’s property was being vandalized. By the time police arrived, the attackers had fled. Sources said the villagers were facing hurdles while carrying the bodies of their loved ones from a temple to a crematorium as Sahu had encroached upon the land on the way. Locals had informed the tehsildar but before the authorities could carry out eviction, they vandalised the portion illegally constructed by Sahu on government land. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Scores of people hurled stones at Sahu’s factory and damaged valuable articles. The video of the incident went viral on the day. “As per a complaint lodged by the ice cream factory owner’s wife, over 20 people attacked their property. She has accused the attackers of bringing down the facade of their property,” said Natagarh SP Rahul Jain. Sahu’s wife also mentioned in her complaint that the locals misbehaved with them and stole various articles from their property. The police have registered a case and have so far served notices to 20 people under section 107 of CrPC. Police said the investigation is continuing and further action will be taken accordingly. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp