Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two held for buying car stolen from self drive rental agency in Odisha

As per police, two persons reportedly hailing from Jharkhand and West Bengal hired a Mahindra Thar and a Hyundai i20 from a self-drive car rental agency at Sampur in the Bharatpur area on November 3.

Published: 17th November 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state racket allegedly involved in stealing cars for self-drive rental agencies in various parts of the country and arrested two persons from Manipur in this connection. The accused were identified as Konthoujam Ranveer Singh (30) of Imphal West district and Wahengbam Santosh Singh (31) of Kakching.

As per police, two persons reportedly hailing from Jharkhand and West Bengal hired a Mahindra Thar and a Hyundai i20 from a self-drive car rental agency at Sampur in the Bharatpur area on November 3. The duo had deposited the required documents and were supposed to return the two vehicles after two days.

When they did not return the vehicles, the rental agency lodged a complaint in connection with Bharatpur police. Initial investigation revealed the gang’s members hire cars from different rental agencies in states like Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal and then illegally sell them to some miscreants in Kolkata. The stolen vehicles are further sold to the gang’s members in Manipur and Meghalaya.

The miscreants then create fake documents of stolen car owners and change the ownership of the vehicles. The duo involved in stealing the two cars from the rental agency in Bhubaneswar had managed to disconnect the GPS system of Mahindra Thar, police informed.

“We managed to trace and seize the stolen Hyundai i20 from Kolkata. Two persons - Konthoujam Ranveer Singh (30) of Imphal West district and Wahengbam Santosh Singh (31) of Kakching were arrested for purchasing the car from some other members of the gang for Rs 2 lakh,” said an officer of Bharatpur police station.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrestScamCARtheft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp