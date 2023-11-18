Won’t accept unsegregated waste from households anymore: BMC

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

The civic body is in the eye of a storm in view of waste dumping near Sainik School.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the garbage menace turning acute in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday warned hefty penalty will be imposed on bulk waste generators. The civic body also cautioned residents it will no longer accept non-segregated waste during doorstep collection of trash.BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the civic body has decided not to collect unsegregated waste from residents during door-to-door garbage collection by the civic body’s vehicles.

He said the civic body has received permission to set up bio-methane plants of 200 tonne per day (TPD) for the city to convert waste to wealth. Accordingly, tender has been floated for setting up of four bio-methane plants, each having 50 TPD capacity at different locations in the city.As the plants will use wet garbage as raw material, waste segregation is a pre-requisite for it. Besides, source segregation of dry and wet waste helps in smooth processing of garbage at plants.

In order to achieve the objective, the civic body has decided to resume enforcement to ensure waste segregation at doorsteps. This apart, enforcement will be intensified in market areas as well as against hotels, restaurants and other bulk waste generators to prevent them from dumping garbage at random places. “The minimum fine for violation of the norm will be Rs 5,000,” he said.

The civic body is in the eye of a storm in view of waste dumping near Sainik School. BMC officials said inadequate source segregation and random dumping has escalated the crisis as they are being forced to transport the mixed garbage to the temporary transit station (TTS).

