BIITM in association with AIMS hosts international conference on advanced research

Several academicians from India, US and Australia took part in the conference both in offline and online mode to deliberate on the topic.

Published: 19th November 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An international conference on advanced research in digital age (ICARD) was organised by the Biju Patnaik Institute of Information Technology and Management Studies (BIITM) in association with AIMS here on Saturday.

BPUT vice-chancellor Prof AK Rath joined as chief guest of the conference that focused on the advanced and original researches in the digital age for the benefit of the society. Several academicians from India, US and Australia took part in the conference both in offline and online mode to deliberate on the topic.

Birla Global University vice-chancellor PP Mathur emphasised the need for using original research articles and books by authors and research scholars to ensure that their research output is original in nature.

Chief guest of the valedictory function Prof Mrutunjay Suar underlined that science is extending the frontiers of technology but for the benefit of technology to percolate to the society in an affordable and scalable form management researchers have a vital role to play.

ICARD BIITM AIMS

