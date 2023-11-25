Bank officer dies by suicide in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 42-year-old man, who worked as a law officer in a nationalised bank in the capital city, allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation here. The deceased was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a bed sheet in his flat in Nayapalli on Friday afternoon.

As per police, the man’s family members arrived at his flat as he did not respond to their telephone calls earlier in the day. When his family members found the door locked from the inside, they informed the police.

Sources said the deceased’s wife works in Bhadrak. Police have not received any note from the spot. Initial investigation suggests the man took the extreme step due to a family dispute. An unnatural death case was registered and further probe is on, said an officer of Nayapalli police station. Sources said the deceased has two daughters.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: A 42-year-old man, who worked as a law officer in a nationalised bank in the capital city, allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation here. The deceased was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a bed sheet in his flat in Nayapalli on Friday afternoon. As per police, the man’s family members arrived at his flat as he did not respond to their telephone calls earlier in the day. When his family members found the door locked from the inside, they informed the police. Sources said the deceased’s wife works in Bhadrak. Police have not received any note from the spot. Initial investigation suggests the man took the extreme step due to a family dispute. An unnatural death case was registered and further probe is on, said an officer of Nayapalli police station. Sources said the deceased has two daughters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp