Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bank officer dies by suicide in Bhubaneswar

Sources said the deceased’s wife works in Bhadrak. Police have not received any note from the spot. Initial investigation suggests the man took the extreme step due to a family dispute.

Published: 25th November 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide in Brahma Kumaris ashram.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 42-year-old man, who worked as a law officer in a nationalised bank in the capital city, allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation here. The deceased was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a bed sheet in his flat in Nayapalli on Friday afternoon.

As per police, the man’s family members arrived at his flat as he did not respond to their telephone calls earlier in the day. When his family members found the door locked from the inside, they informed the police.

Sources said the deceased’s wife works in Bhadrak. Police have not received any note from the spot. Initial investigation suggests the man took the extreme step due to a family dispute. An unnatural death case was registered and further probe is on, said an officer of Nayapalli police station. Sources said the deceased has two daughters.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Bank officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp