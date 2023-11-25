Bhubaneswar: Eight held for insurance fraud of Rs 76.15 lakh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch (CB) arrested eight persons including two women from New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur and Mau for reportedly cheating a man to the tune of Rs 76.15 lakh on the promise of enhancing the maturity amount of his wife’s insurance policy from Rs 20 lakh to a whopping Rs 2.75 crore by paying some charges.

The cybercrime unit of CB had registered a case in this connection under various sections of IPC and Information Technology Act on receiving a complaint from a city resident, Dillip Kumar Jalan. As per the complainant, his wife had an HDFC life insurance policy with a maturity amount of Rs 20 lakh.

In July, various persons claiming to be employees of the insurance firm contacted Jalan from different mobile phone numbers and insisted he to upgrade the policy on the promise of enhancing the maturity amount along with its early release.

Convinced by the fraudsters’ claims, Jalan deposited Rs 76.15 lakh in two accounts of State Bank of India and one each of Axis and Kotak Mahindra banks between July 5 and September 28 this year only to realise he had been cheated.

During the investigation, the cyber crime unit found three accused Raghu Anand (31) and Bhim (33) of Faridabad and Rupali Gupta (26) of New Delhi were earlier working in insurance and loan related fields. Bhim used to collect information on insurance policy holders or persons seeking loans.

The trio transferred the money they had received from Jalan into four bank accounts of Pramoda Valli (66) of New Delhi, Mau’s Ashish Kumar (24) and Tej Kumar (60) and Kavya Singh. One of the accounts is suspected to be opened in the fake name of Singh.

