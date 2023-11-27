24-year-old BTech held for trying to kill hotelier in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police has arrested a 24-year-old BTech student for allegedly trying to kill a hotel owner on October 25.

Subasis Pradhan alias Malinga, a first-year BTech student, along with at least seven accomplices barged into the Oyo hotel of Sajan Samanwaya at Bharatpur on October 25 night and thrashed him and his younger brother Safal. The miscreants were armed with swords and stumps.

On October 24, Malinga and his associates had visited Nayapalli Durga Puja pandal on Vijaya Dasami. One of Safal’s associates reportedly threw a cigarette stub on Malinga following which a brawl broke out between the two groups. Nayapalli police had registered two cases in this connection on October 25.

The same night, Malinga and his associates attacked Sajan and his younger brother. A case was registered in this connection under various sections including 307 of IPC and Arms Act. Malinga was nabbed from Kandhamal district, said police.

