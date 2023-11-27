Home Cities Bhubaneswar

One lakh tonnes of waste! BMC to operate garbage processing machines round the clock to flatten waste hill

The waste processing volume which was around 1,200 tonne per day has now been increased to around 1,600 tonne.

Published: 27th November 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Under pressure to clear legacy waste piled up at the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School at the earliest, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to operate the garbage processing machines round the clock. Sources said a decision to this effect was taken as over 1 lakh tonne of waste are already lying deposited at the site, while the fresh load of over 300 tonne mixed garbage moved on a daily basis is adding to the waste hill.

A team led by mayor Sulochana Das and corporators inspected the progress of work a few days back, while another team of BMC officials also paid a visit to the site on Saturday night to review progress of work during night. The waste processing volume which was around 1,200 tonne per day has now been increased to around 1,600 tonne.“Our target is to increase it to over 2,000 tonne in the next few days,” said BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation Manoranjan Sahu.

Accordingly, he said, the waste processing machines which are being run in two shifts till 10 pm will soon be operational in three shifts to expedite the process of the waste segregation and disposal. While the BMC at present is running two sets of trommels and another Terex machine capable of processing garbage to the tune of over 120 tonne per hour, Sahu said, another Terex machine will also be brought to the site soon to increase the capacity by another 50 to 60 tonne per hour.

