BMC revises target to flatten garbage hill in four months

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced a revised target of four months to flatten the garbage hill at the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School. The civic body had earlier sought seven months time for the same. Municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the three-shift work for waste processing at the waste handling site, that has been taken recently, will commence from December 1.

“While three machines, two sets of trommels and one terex machine are being used now to process the waste, another terex machine, capable of processing 50 to 60 tonne waste per hour, was also been brought to the site on the day and will be operationalised shortly,” the commissioner said adding, the corporation has processed around 18,000 tonne waste in the last 15 days.

Officials said the new machine and three shift work will help BMC in reaching the target of processing 2,000 tonne waste a day. With the locals of Gadakana mouza as well as Opposition parties - BJP and Congress - threatening to intensify protest over the issue and 2024 general elections drawing closer, the garbage hill has emerged as the biggest challenge for the government in the capital city.

