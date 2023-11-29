Unemployment in Odisha was lowest during Covid: Study

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government’s effort to manage the livelihood crisis was remarkable during Covid-19 pandemic as it led to a higher decline in the unemployment rate compared to other states, a recent study by Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Bhubaneswar and Johns Hopkins University, USA, has claimed.The initiatives launched by the state government resulted in the decline of unemployment rate during October-December 2020 to an all-time low at 1.6 per cent (pc), it stated.

The unemployment rate of Odisha had increased to 13.10 pc in March 2020 and 23.80 pc in April 2020 due to imposition of the nationwide lockdown. The monthly trend of employment generated under MGNREGA suddenly picked up in May following which the rate declined to 11.54 pc in May 2020.

Additional professor of IIPH Sarit Kumar Rout said people were provided employment through MGNREGA and the government introduced a slew of measures, including one-of-its-kind scheme - urban wage employment (UWE) for the urban poor and employment support to the women self-help groups (WSHGs) besides increasing the wage rate by Rs 50.

More than one-fourth (26.20 pc) of rural working-age population got employment in Odisha. The employment generated in person days increased by 128 pc in the state as compared to the national average of 55 pc during 2020-21 and the average days of employment generated in the previous three years (2017-2020), said Rout.

According to the study, the average number of days employment provided in 2020-21 had increased by 31.50 pc compared to the three-year average of pre-Covid period in Odisha. The Odisha government added an extra Rs 352 crore assistance package for 32 lakh MGNREGA workers, an additional Rs 50 wage for each day of work done during the Covid period. It generated employment to the tune of 208.20 million person-days in 2020-21 that rose from 111.40 million-person days in 2019-20.

The study also found that the lockdown had little impact on the female unemployment rate and the increase in unemployment rate for the female workforce was less than their male counterparts.

This could be due to a large number of women members provided employment opportunities through WSHGs, added Rout.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government’s effort to manage the livelihood crisis was remarkable during Covid-19 pandemic as it led to a higher decline in the unemployment rate compared to other states, a recent study by Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Bhubaneswar and Johns Hopkins University, USA, has claimed.The initiatives launched by the state government resulted in the decline of unemployment rate during October-December 2020 to an all-time low at 1.6 per cent (pc), it stated. The unemployment rate of Odisha had increased to 13.10 pc in March 2020 and 23.80 pc in April 2020 due to imposition of the nationwide lockdown. The monthly trend of employment generated under MGNREGA suddenly picked up in May following which the rate declined to 11.54 pc in May 2020. Additional professor of IIPH Sarit Kumar Rout said people were provided employment through MGNREGA and the government introduced a slew of measures, including one-of-its-kind scheme - urban wage employment (UWE) for the urban poor and employment support to the women self-help groups (WSHGs) besides increasing the wage rate by Rs 50.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); More than one-fourth (26.20 pc) of rural working-age population got employment in Odisha. The employment generated in person days increased by 128 pc in the state as compared to the national average of 55 pc during 2020-21 and the average days of employment generated in the previous three years (2017-2020), said Rout. According to the study, the average number of days employment provided in 2020-21 had increased by 31.50 pc compared to the three-year average of pre-Covid period in Odisha. The Odisha government added an extra Rs 352 crore assistance package for 32 lakh MGNREGA workers, an additional Rs 50 wage for each day of work done during the Covid period. It generated employment to the tune of 208.20 million person-days in 2020-21 that rose from 111.40 million-person days in 2019-20. The study also found that the lockdown had little impact on the female unemployment rate and the increase in unemployment rate for the female workforce was less than their male counterparts. This could be due to a large number of women members provided employment opportunities through WSHGs, added Rout. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp