Temples in Bhubaneswar to be fitted with lightning arresters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All the Centrally-protected temples in Bhubaneswar including the Lingaraj temple will get lightning arresters. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to put up lightning arresters on all the temples under its protection in the current financial year, said superintending archaeologist of ASI (Bhubaneswar circle) Sushant Kar.

Many of the temples in Bhubaneswar, also known as the ‘city of temples’, including the tallest Lingaraj shrine are currently without lightning arresters. This also includes temples under the care of state Archaeology.

Although a lightning arrester was installed atop the Lingaraj temple several years back, it does not function now. Earlier this month, servitors of Lingaraj temple had alleged that eight of them received an electric shock during a lightning strike on the temple during the Sandhya Dhupa ritual. ASI officials said the CPWD has been roped in for the job which will start soon.

Meanwhile, the ASI has completed the renovation of Rameswar temple Kalasha which had collapsed after being struck by lightning in July this year. The temple, too, had no lightning arrester. “A new kalasha has been constructed in sandstone and fixed atop the shrine and a lightning arrester will be fixed soon,” superintending archaeologist Kar informed.

