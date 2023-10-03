Newly-inducted BMC squads to ensure plastic-free festival

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Team Shine (Sanitation and Hygiene Inspection for a Neat Environment), the newly-inducted enforcement wing of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for city sanitation service, has been assigned the task of making the upcoming Durga Puja plastic and litter free.

Municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said keeping in view the ban imposed on single-use plastic, steps will be taken to make the puja celebrations plastic free. “The 10 enforcement squads formed under Team Shine will visit pandals and mandaps regularly to ensure no banned single-use plastic items are used by traders and vendors,” Kulange informed.

This apart, the civic body will also attempt to make Dussehra litter-free this year. The waste generated from the food stalls and other temporary vending shops near Mandaps will be collected by the BMC sanitation wing for which a special sanitation plan is being worked out.

The BMC will also push the use of Safa for the bulk waste generator to dispose of garbage smoothly. Puja committee members will be asked to engage volunteers in sufficient numbers to help the civic body in ensuring cleanliness around the pandals. “These issues will be discussed at length with the stakeholders in the next meeting to be held this week,” Kulange said.

Sources said, a standard operating procedure (SOP) will also be issued to the committees. While the music parties last year had been asked to ensure that sound doesn’t exceed 65 decibel output, a similar order is likely to be issued this year too.

BHUBANESWAR: Team Shine (Sanitation and Hygiene Inspection for a Neat Environment), the newly-inducted enforcement wing of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for city sanitation service, has been assigned the task of making the upcoming Durga Puja plastic and litter free. Municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said keeping in view the ban imposed on single-use plastic, steps will be taken to make the puja celebrations plastic free. “The 10 enforcement squads formed under Team Shine will visit pandals and mandaps regularly to ensure no banned single-use plastic items are used by traders and vendors,” Kulange informed. This apart, the civic body will also attempt to make Dussehra litter-free this year. The waste generated from the food stalls and other temporary vending shops near Mandaps will be collected by the BMC sanitation wing for which a special sanitation plan is being worked out. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BMC will also push the use of Safa for the bulk waste generator to dispose of garbage smoothly. Puja committee members will be asked to engage volunteers in sufficient numbers to help the civic body in ensuring cleanliness around the pandals. “These issues will be discussed at length with the stakeholders in the next meeting to be held this week,” Kulange said. Sources said, a standard operating procedure (SOP) will also be issued to the committees. While the music parties last year had been asked to ensure that sound doesn’t exceed 65 decibel output, a similar order is likely to be issued this year too.