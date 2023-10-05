Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha couple cons businessman over Trikaldarshi Baba blessings

The accused even promised the victim and his wife that they will help marry off their daughter to a doctor staying in England.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A couple allegedly duped a city-based businessman of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of facilitating Trikaldarshi Baba’s blessings on his family. Accused Rini Sahoo and her husband Sparshakanta Sahoo of Nimapada allegedly convinced the victim they were in contact with a spiritual guru having divine powers meditating in the Himalayas.

She introduced her husband to the victim and the duo convinced him that the godman could improve his family members’ lives and enhance their financial status. She reportedly managed to collect the IP address of the CCTV cameras installed at the victim’s store. Later, a caller identifying himself as the baba contacted the victim and told him about activities in his store.

The accused even promised the victim and his wife that they would help marry off their daughter to a doctor staying in England. The police are yet to ascertain whether the accused facilitated a conversation with a fake godman or Sparshakanta himself impersonated Trikaldarshi Baba. While Rini was reportedly employed in the grocery mart of the victim within Badagada police limits, Sparshakanta runs a garments shop in Nimapada.

“A case was registered in this connection on August 25 after the victim’s wife realised something was suspicious. Sparshakanta was arrested earlier and his wife nabbed on Tuesday,” said an officer of Badagada police station.

