Police drive to warn citizens on crimes in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police will distribute pamphlets and posters in residential areas of the city advising citizens on various preventive measures to avoid theft at houses, pick-pocketing, snatching of gold chains/mobile phones and other offences that usually take place during Durga Puja.

Sources said police will ask puja committees to take out copies of the posters and pamphlets and distribute them among those visiting pandals during the festival.“Ahead of Durga Puja, an awareness campaign will be launched in various residential areas of the city and as part of it, posters and pamphlets consisting of safety advisories will be distributed among citizens,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

The DCP has directed the officers to identify crime-prone areas and accordingly carry out blocking and motor vehicle checking on the roads leading to such localities. The officers have also been directed to identify routes used by the criminals including entry and exit points to the capital city and initiate action accordingly.

BHUBANESWAR: Police will distribute pamphlets and posters in residential areas of the city advising citizens on various preventive measures to avoid theft at houses, pick-pocketing, snatching of gold chains/mobile phones and other offences that usually take place during Durga Puja. Sources said police will ask puja committees to take out copies of the posters and pamphlets and distribute them among those visiting pandals during the festival.“Ahead of Durga Puja, an awareness campaign will be launched in various residential areas of the city and as part of it, posters and pamphlets consisting of safety advisories will be distributed among citizens,” said DCP Prateek Singh. The DCP has directed the officers to identify crime-prone areas and accordingly carry out blocking and motor vehicle checking on the roads leading to such localities. The officers have also been directed to identify routes used by the criminals including entry and exit points to the capital city and initiate action accordingly.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });