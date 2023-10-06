Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Police drive to warn citizens on crimes in Odisha

The DCP has directed the officers to identify crime-prone areas and accordingly carry out blocking and motor vehicle checking on the roads leading to such localities.

Published: 06th October 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police will distribute pamphlets and posters in residential areas of the city advising citizens on various preventive measures to avoid theft at houses, pick-pocketing, snatching of gold chains/mobile phones and other offences that usually take place during Durga Puja.

Sources said police will ask puja committees to take out copies of the posters and pamphlets and distribute them among those visiting pandals during the festival.“Ahead of Durga Puja, an awareness campaign will be launched in various residential areas of the city and as part of it, posters and pamphlets consisting of safety advisories will be distributed among citizens,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

The DCP has directed the officers to identify crime-prone areas and accordingly carry out blocking and motor vehicle checking on the roads leading to such localities. The officers have also been directed to identify routes used by the criminals including entry and exit points to the capital city and initiate action accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
policecrime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp