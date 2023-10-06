Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Private partners to set up five hospitals in Odisha

The facilities would be developed as NABH hospitals to offer 24X7 trauma care, OPD, IPD services, multi-specialty and super-specialty healthcare services.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative by any state, the Odisha government has roped in private partners to set up four affordable multi-speciality hospitals and a cancer care super speciality hospital in four districts in PPP mode.

While the 100 and 200-bed hospitals will come up in Angul, Barbil, Bhadrak and Jharsuguda, a 120-bed cancer super-speciality hospital will be set up at Jharsuguda. The facilities would be developed as NABH hospitals to offer 24X7 trauma care, OPD, IPD services, multi-specialty and super-specialty healthcare services.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik said infrastructure development for quality healthcare services has been a priority of his government.“The state is committed to fulfil the healthcare needs of people in an equitable, efficient, transparent and time-bound manner. Our motto is every life is precious,” he said while calling upon all to work together for fulfilling the vision - ‘Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odisha’ (Healthy Odisha, happy Odisha).

Since private healthcare operators have a major role in fulfilling the mandate, Naveen said the state government is encouraging private investments in the health sector to set up advanced health institutions at districts.

