SCB Medical College and Hospital to start music therapy for ICU patients

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Music therapy will soon be a part of treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. The therapy to help patients heal quickly will be introduced in the intensive care units (ICUs) initially. As per the decision taken at the hospital’s Swasthya Vikas Samiti on Wednesday, instrumental music will be played for patients in the ICUs. The MCH has 234 ICU beds including 60 in the medicine department, 21 in paediatrics, 20 in cardiology, 15 in pulmonary, 14 in trauma 10 in neurosurgery and 30 in central ICU.

Music therapy can help people manage stress, reduce anxiety and depression, improve communication and emotional expression, enhance cognitive function and promote overall well-being. While several studies have proved that music helps patients heal faster, research conducted on music therapy in different countries has shown a tremendous impact on the patient’s healing process.

Superintendent of SCB MCH Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra said music is one of the best options for lifting one’s emotions in times of need and music therapy plays a significant role in the recovery of patients. “A proposal to introduce music therapy has been approved in the meeting. We have decided to play instrumental music in the ICUs as we believe it will create positive energy and help speedy recovery of patients,” he said.

As decided, sound systems will be installed in the ceiling of the ICU complexes on the hospital premises. Another sound system will be fitted to create awareness of cleanliness. A tender will be floated soon to install the sound systems, said SCB MCH administrative officer Abinash Rout.

