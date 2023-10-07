27 stones removed from youngster’s salivary gland

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons of a city-based hospital here removed 27 stones from the submandibular duct of a young man, suffering from salivary gland disorders. With complaints of recurrent swelling of the left submandibular gland, the patient was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) for treatment. He was diagnosed with multiple stones in the submandibular duct.

Senior consultant of ENT and Skull Base Surgery at the hospital Dr Radhamadhab Sahu said the patient would feel a painless lump in the submandibular gland area in the neck which would disappear within a few hours whenever he took spicy food.

“After the diagnosis, 27 stones were retrieved using laser dormia basket by sialoendoscopy, which is a minimally invasive procedure to diagnose and treat salivary gland disorders. The gland became functional again after the procedure was done,” he said.

SUMUM was the first hospital to introduce sialoendoscopy in August 2021 for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes for many conditions of the salivary gland like structures, stones and other obstructive pathologies.

Sialoendoscopy is a promising method used for diagnosis, treatment and post-operative management of sialadenitis, sialothiasis and other obstructive salivary gland diseases.Dr Sahu said it is a routine practice in many hospitals to remove the entire salivary gland when stones are found leaving a visible scar on the neck of the patient.

