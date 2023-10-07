Home Cities Bhubaneswar

27 stones removed from youngster’s salivary gland

Sialoendoscopy is a promising method used for diagnosis, treatment and post-operative management of sialadenitis, sialothiasis and other obstructive salivary gland diseases.

Published: 07th October 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Surgeon Dr Radhamadhab Sahu and his team with the removed stones. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons of a city-based hospital here removed 27 stones from the submandibular duct of a young man, suffering from salivary gland disorders. With complaints of recurrent swelling of the left submandibular gland, the patient was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) for treatment. He was diagnosed with multiple stones in the submandibular duct.

Senior consultant of ENT and Skull Base Surgery at the hospital Dr Radhamadhab Sahu said the patient would feel a painless lump in the submandibular gland area in the neck which would disappear within a few hours whenever he took spicy food.

“After the diagnosis, 27 stones were retrieved using laser dormia basket by sialoendoscopy, which is a minimally invasive procedure to diagnose and treat salivary gland disorders. The gland became functional again after the procedure was done,” he said.

SUMUM was the first hospital to introduce sialoendoscopy in August 2021 for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes for many conditions of the salivary gland like structures, stones and other obstructive pathologies.

Sialoendoscopy is a promising method used for diagnosis, treatment and post-operative management of sialadenitis, sialothiasis and other obstructive salivary gland diseases.Dr Sahu said it is a routine practice in many hospitals to remove the entire salivary gland when stones are found leaving a visible scar on the neck of the patient.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthSUMUMSUM Ultimate Medicaresialoendoscopy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp