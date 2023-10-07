Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Durga Puja at 185 pandals in Bhubaneswar this year

Late-night safety shall be taken care of by the Commissionerate Police, while BMC will provide temporary toilets to big pandals.

Durga Puja pandal work in progress at Jharpada in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Shamim Qureshy)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dussehra celebrations in the state capital will be bigger this year with a whopping 185 pandals set to come up for Durga Puja in the city. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities who convened a preparatory meeting for the puja celebrations on Thursday said last year 178 pandals were set up for the puja in the city. Mayor Sulochana Das asked officials concerned to complete road repair work before the commencement of the festival.  Officials said as per the decision taken during the meeting all damaged roads will be repaired on priority while defunct street lights will be identified and repaired immediately.

Open drains too will to be covered before puja. The stakeholders including BMC and R&B will work in coordination to complete the task, officials said. Similarly, the cutting of bushes and trees will also be completed prior to the festival. Officials said steps will be taken to check dust in front of the pandals.

The puja committees will engage volunteers for smooth management of the festival while police will engage ‘police mitras’ at all pandals to keep an eye on the anti-social elements.

Late-night safety shall be taken care of by the Commissionerate Police, while BMC will provide temporary toilets to big pandals. As per the decision, ADUPHO will engage mobile health units for the pandals.  During the meeting, TPCODL was asked to look at the issue of dangling wires.  Besides, the sanitation wing was asked to visit puja mandaps twice to collect waste.

