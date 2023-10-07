Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Lalchnd Foundation Trust joins India’s battle against Tuberculosis

The Trust tied up with ‘Operation Asha,’ an NGO entrusted by the BMC to procure and distribute essential diet items among TB patients.

Published: 07th October 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tuberculosis

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Joining the fight against Tuberculosis in India, Lalchnd Foundation Trust has become a dedicated Ni-Kshay Mitra under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ (PMTBMA). The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has acknowledged the Trust’s registration as a Ni-Kshay Mitra and commended it for joining the nation’s war against tuberculosis, officials of the Foundation Trust said. 

The Trust participated in the initiative through an invitation from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 20 last year and extended its support for the plan by adopting 200 adult TB patients from various primary health centres in Bhubaneswar for the six-month duration.

It tied up with ‘Operation Asha,’ an NGO entrusted by the BMC to procure and distribute essential diet items among TB patients. The Trust’s participation as Ni-Kshay Mitra under PMTBMA is expected to add resonance to the ‘TB Harega Desh Jeetega’ (Tuberculosis will lose, the nation will win) campaign, launched by President Droupadi Murmu on September 9, 2022 with the aim of eradicating TB from the nation by 2025.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthtuberculosisLalchnd Foundation Trust PMTBMA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp