Lalchnd Foundation Trust joins India’s battle against Tuberculosis

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Joining the fight against Tuberculosis in India, Lalchnd Foundation Trust has become a dedicated Ni-Kshay Mitra under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ (PMTBMA). The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has acknowledged the Trust’s registration as a Ni-Kshay Mitra and commended it for joining the nation’s war against tuberculosis, officials of the Foundation Trust said.

The Trust participated in the initiative through an invitation from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 20 last year and extended its support for the plan by adopting 200 adult TB patients from various primary health centres in Bhubaneswar for the six-month duration.

It tied up with ‘Operation Asha,’ an NGO entrusted by the BMC to procure and distribute essential diet items among TB patients. The Trust’s participation as Ni-Kshay Mitra under PMTBMA is expected to add resonance to the ‘TB Harega Desh Jeetega’ (Tuberculosis will lose, the nation will win) campaign, launched by President Droupadi Murmu on September 9, 2022 with the aim of eradicating TB from the nation by 2025.

BHUBANESWAR: Joining the fight against Tuberculosis in India, Lalchnd Foundation Trust has become a dedicated Ni-Kshay Mitra under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ (PMTBMA). The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has acknowledged the Trust’s registration as a Ni-Kshay Mitra and commended it for joining the nation’s war against tuberculosis, officials of the Foundation Trust said. The Trust participated in the initiative through an invitation from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 20 last year and extended its support for the plan by adopting 200 adult TB patients from various primary health centres in Bhubaneswar for the six-month duration. It tied up with ‘Operation Asha,’ an NGO entrusted by the BMC to procure and distribute essential diet items among TB patients. The Trust’s participation as Ni-Kshay Mitra under PMTBMA is expected to add resonance to the ‘TB Harega Desh Jeetega’ (Tuberculosis will lose, the nation will win) campaign, launched by President Droupadi Murmu on September 9, 2022 with the aim of eradicating TB from the nation by 2025.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });