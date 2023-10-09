BMC to deploy ‘swachhata units’ at puja pandals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after announcing to engage its enforcement squads to make Durga Puja in the city plastic free, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has decided to open ‘Swachhata units’ at major pandals to monitor cleanliness and sensitise people on proper disposal of garbage.

A decision to this effect was taken by the civic body during Durga Puja preparatory meeting chaired by mayor Sulochana Das. Sources said the mayor has asked all corporators and ward officers to open BMC units at Puja pandals and ensure proper sanitation in the surroundings. Municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange also urged the puja committees to ensure zero use of single-use plastic items, zero dumping and zero burning of waste during the puja.

The committees were also asked to follow two dustbin norm and keep dustbins separately for dry and wet waste and spread the message of cleanliness and waste segregation among the devotees and visitors.Puja committees have also been asked to avoid using laser light around pandals and limit use of DJ in melody programmes.

