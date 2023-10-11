Meenakshi temple replica to adorn Khan Nagar pandal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Known for its innovative pandals, the Khan Nagar-Khapuria Shilpanchala Puja Committee is this year setting up a replica of Madurai’s Meenakshi temple as the welcome arch for Durga Puja. The 70-ft-high and 90-ft-wide welcome arch will showcase the rich architecture of Meenakshi temple. Close to 25 workers from West Bengal have been working on the welcome arch since the last one month and plan to complete it by October 20 which marks the Sasthi celebration.

“The Meenakshi temple is an ornate one as far as carvings and sculptures are concerned. Our pandal makers are trying to replicate the features of the temple and I am sure it will leave the puja revellers awestruck,” said secretary of the committee Prafulla Kumar Sahu. This apart, the entire road stretch from railway bridge to Khan Nagar bus stand will be illuminated with light gates. As a part of the tradition that the puja committee has been following for that last 15 years, it will distribute nearly 1,000 saplings of fruit-bearing and medicinal plants among locals. And this year, meritorious students from government schools nearby will be felicitated by the puja committee members.

