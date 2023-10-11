Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Voice of women empowerment to echo at Nayapalli pandal

Nayapalli Durga Puja Samiti, one of the major puja committees in the city, has decided to come up with a woman empowerment themed pandal this year.

Published: 11th October 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Work in progress at the Nayapalli Durga Puja pandal in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | SHAMIM QURESHY

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To celebrate the advent of goddess Durga who is worshipped as a symbol of ‘shakti’, the Nayapalli Durga Puja Samiti, one of the major puja committees in the city, has decided to come up with a woman empowerment themed pandal this year.

With the country celebrating passing of the woman reservation bill, there wouldn’t have been a better time to come up with the theme, said senior organising member of the samiti NK Behera. “Today women are leading in every sphere and the same has to be recognised and respected,” he said.

Accordingly, their pandal will showcase the reverence to women and their empowerment with different posters inside the pandal, Behera informed. To go with the theme, the samiti this year has also decided to create a replica of the famous ‘Moti Mahal’, considered to be a gift presented by the king to his queen as a mark of respect.

Around 40 artists from Bengaluru are working since Janmastami to erect the majestic structure at Nayapalli that will be 85-feet-high and 120-ft-wide. Around 15 artists from Odisha are also helping them in the work.

This apart, the samiti has also decided to engage 100 women volunteers to encourage their participation in organising the puja. The women volunteers will have the responsibility of providing safe darshan to devotees. Apart from them, a group of transgender volunteers and male volunteers will also be assisting the samiti in managing crowd and facilitating smooth darshan.

The height of the idol of the goddess will be close to 15 feet. The Mother Goddess bedecked with ornaments will give darshan to the devotees from Saptami morning, samiti members said.They, however, said that free prasad sevan will be organised for thousands of devotees every day from Sasthi to Dashami.

There will also be melody and cultural programme. However, as a mark of respect to administration’s decision, the samiti will avoid use of DJ music.Steps will also be taken to make the event pollution free. Accordingly, non-harmful materials are being used to design the pandal, Nayak said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp