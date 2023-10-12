Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: 50-yr-old’s desperate bid to save cat ends in tragedy

Sibaram Sahoo's frantic effort to rescue his cat from a well ended in tragedy when he died of oxygen shortage,

Published: 12th October 2023 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

death

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 50-year-old man’s frantic effort to rescue his cat from a well ended in tragedy when he died of oxygen shortage, here on Wednesday.The heart-wrenching incident took place in Padmakesarpur near Patia railway station within Mancheswar police limits.

Initial investigation suggested that the cat belonged to Sibaram Sahoo and had fallen into the well near his house. Desperate to save his pet, Sibaram went inside the well using a rope but could not come out as he lost consciousness.

Seeing his elder brother in distress, Sibaram’s sibling Bhajaram lowered himself into the well where he too became unconscious. A local present on the spot jumped to the duo’s rescue but struggled to come out safely. However, he was rescued by the other people present at the spot.

On receiving information, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot. The fire fighters found that Sibaram had drowned while his brother was unconscious but clinging on to the rope.

“The well is around 40 feet deep and is in use. Its water level stands at 7 feet to 8 feet but oxygen supply seemed insufficient. A team rescued one person alive,” said an officer of the Odisha Fire Service.
The incident grabbed headlines not just for the 50-year-old victim’s love for his pet but also for the spontaneous help from locals.

Investigators suspect Sibaram possibly fainted due to lack of adequate oxygen but more details will emerge after receiving the postmortem report. “The incident took place at around 1 pm. Locals said the cat was rescued by the third person but their claims are being verified,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp