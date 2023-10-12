Bhubaneswar: 50-yr-old’s desperate bid to save cat ends in tragedy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 50-year-old man’s frantic effort to rescue his cat from a well ended in tragedy when he died of oxygen shortage, here on Wednesday.The heart-wrenching incident took place in Padmakesarpur near Patia railway station within Mancheswar police limits.

Initial investigation suggested that the cat belonged to Sibaram Sahoo and had fallen into the well near his house. Desperate to save his pet, Sibaram went inside the well using a rope but could not come out as he lost consciousness.

Seeing his elder brother in distress, Sibaram’s sibling Bhajaram lowered himself into the well where he too became unconscious. A local present on the spot jumped to the duo’s rescue but struggled to come out safely. However, he was rescued by the other people present at the spot.

On receiving information, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot. The fire fighters found that Sibaram had drowned while his brother was unconscious but clinging on to the rope.

“The well is around 40 feet deep and is in use. Its water level stands at 7 feet to 8 feet but oxygen supply seemed insufficient. A team rescued one person alive,” said an officer of the Odisha Fire Service.

The incident grabbed headlines not just for the 50-year-old victim’s love for his pet but also for the spontaneous help from locals.

Investigators suspect Sibaram possibly fainted due to lack of adequate oxygen but more details will emerge after receiving the postmortem report. “The incident took place at around 1 pm. Locals said the cat was rescued by the third person but their claims are being verified,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station.

