Five arrested for robbery in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Wednesday arrested five college students for allegedly befriending two persons on online apps and robbing them. As per the police, while four of the accused are minor boys, one is 19 years old.

The accused befriended at least four victims and asked to meet them. One of the victims came to meet them near Garage Chhak on October 5. The accused forcibly took away Rs 56,000 from him using his mobile payments service app. The accused targeted another victim on October 9 after asking him to meet near Mausima Temple Square.

They took away Rs 1.10 lakh from him forcibly online and withdrew another Rs 15,000 using his ATM card. “They took the victims to their hideouts, assaulted them and forcibly took away the money. Out of Rs 1.10 lakh transferred online using the mobile payment service of a victim, we have managed to block Rs 85,000,” said a police officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Wednesday arrested five college students for allegedly befriending two persons on online apps and robbing them. As per the police, while four of the accused are minor boys, one is 19 years old. The accused befriended at least four victims and asked to meet them. One of the victims came to meet them near Garage Chhak on October 5. The accused forcibly took away Rs 56,000 from him using his mobile payments service app. The accused targeted another victim on October 9 after asking him to meet near Mausima Temple Square. They took away Rs 1.10 lakh from him forcibly online and withdrew another Rs 15,000 using his ATM card. “They took the victims to their hideouts, assaulted them and forcibly took away the money. Out of Rs 1.10 lakh transferred online using the mobile payment service of a victim, we have managed to block Rs 85,000,” said a police officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp