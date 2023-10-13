Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Temporary ponds at three places in Bhubaneswar

As per the BMC's decision, two large ponds will be created on the banks of Kuakhai and Daya rivers as well as near Raghunathpur keeping in view the large-scale Durga Puja in the city.

Office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Since the existing ponds stand insufficient for idol immersion during the festive season, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to come up with bigger temporary ponds to facilitate smooth immersion during Durga Puja this year. A decision to this effect has been taken during a meeting chaired by Mayor Sulochana Das.

As per the decision, two large ponds will be created on the banks of Kuakhai and Daya rivers as well as near Raghunathpur keeping in view the large-scale Durga Puja in the city. Around 185 pandals will hold Durga Puja in the temple city this year, while the height of the goddess Durga idol at a large number of pandals will be over 10 feet.

Accordingly, the civic body has decided to increase the size of the temporary ponds. Apart from the large temporary ponds, the BMC has also decided to keep two cranes this year to help puja committees in the smooth immersion of the idols.

