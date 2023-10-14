Hurried road repair ahead of festive season proves counter-productive

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as road repair is going on in full swing in the city ahead of Durga Puja, the unscientific work leading to rise in road height while degrading their quality has emerged as a cause of concern for the residents.While large-scale digging work, that still continues in some parts, by different utility agencies has left the city’s roads in shambles, it caused huge inconvenience to commuters. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) convened a stakeholders’ meeting to repair the roads ahead of the festive season and set deadline of October 17 to complete the task.

The civic body also identified around 3,800 potholes on the roads and asked other agencies including the Works department and Idco to identify the same and take up the repairs immediately to facilitate smooth connectivity within the city. However, the road relaying carried out without cold milling, the process of removing the top layer or surface to create the foundation for paving new surface layer, has raised questions on the quality of work at Saheed Nagar, Acharya Vihar and other places, pointed out locals.

“The speed at which the road repair and relaying work is being carried out raises question on the quality of work. The agencies concerned are laying it directly on the same surface. The asphalt, I presume will again fade away in a few months. Instead of working in a hurry, authorities should have planned the repairs early to meet the puja deadline,” said a local from Saheed Nagar.

Locals in Acharya Vihar also pointed out that the relaying work without removal of surface layer is elevating the height of the road gradually. If this continues, it could emerge as a problem for the residents in near future, they said. A retired engineer in the city said though decisions have been taken on several occasions in the past to repair roads by removing exiting layers to check increase in height, the same is yet to be implemented properly.

While the city engineer of BMC could not contacted for comments on the issue, a senior PWD engineer said the works are being carried out as per norms. He said relaying work can be taken up on bitumen road directly after cleaning the surface.

