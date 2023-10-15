Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Four held for drugging, looting passengers at railway station, Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar

As per police, the accused befriended victims and then offered them tea, cold drinks or food items laced with sedatives. hey then stole the valuables from the victims and mostly left them on the road.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police arrested four miscreants including a woman for their alleged involvement in drugging and looting passengers arriving at railway station and Baramunda bus stand here.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kharavela Nagar police conducted a raid at an isolated place near Station Square here on Friday night and nabbed Ashok Behera (33), Purna Chandra Sethi (33), Susanta Rout (34) and Sarifa Khatun (22) while they were reportedly planning to target some passengers.

As per police, the accused befriended victims and then offered them tea, cold drinks or food items laced with sedatives. They then stole the valuables from the victims and mostly left them on the roadside in an unconscious state.

Police have seized four strips of Lorazepam tablets, four packets of cake, a knife and two motorcycles from them. “During the raid, two miscreants managed to flee and efforts are on to nab them. All the accused have criminal antecedents and further investigation is on”, said an officer of Kharavela Nagar police station.

